Surf shop becomes next business to leave Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another business at Broadway at the Beach has closed its doors.
Tsunami Surf Shop’s last day was Dec. 31.
“As we begin 2020 and enter Broadway at the Beach’s 25th year of operation, it is only natural for some changes to occur as leases expire,” Broadway at the Beach said in a statement.
The entertainment and shopping complex said it is working to bring new and exciting experiences for their guests and will continue to share updates.
Tsunami Surf Shop’s closure comes as other long-time businesses close their doors.
Key West Grill announced last week that after 25 years it was shutting down.
In December, it was announced that Liberty Brewery and Grill would merge Liberty Tap Room and Grill, which is located of 76th Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
