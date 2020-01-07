Sheriff’s office: Standoff situation forces lockdown at two Florence County schools

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A person is in custody after a standoff situation put two Florence County schools on lockdown Tuesday afternoon.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said they were called to a home on Bruins Lane, just across the street from South Florence High School and Southside Middle School. He said the students are safe and no children were in danger during the incident.
He said a person was contained inside of the house and at one point had a hostage, but that person has been released.
Kirby said they believe the person inside may have set a fire inside the house and also started shooting from inside the home.
Kirby said the SWAT team has also been brought in to help with the situation.
At this point, there are no reported injuries.
The name of the person involved in the situation has not been released.
