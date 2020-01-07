Police called to another Lake City shooting, fifth since Christmas Eve

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police were called for a second report of shots fired in Lake City on Monday, a community that has been plagued by shootings since Christmas Eve.
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said the second shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, in which a home was struck on Spruce Street near Moore Street.
According to Coker, no one was injured.
Earlier in the day, police called to the area of Redus Barr and Lassie streets after bullets struck a home and vehicle. Authorities said there were also no injuries in this shooting.
Monday’s reports of gunfire followed three previous shootings that had happened since Christmas Eve. Two of them were fatal.
On Jan. 2, officers were called around 6 p.m. to the area of Rae and Lassie streets. According to authorities, one man was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds and later died. The Florence County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Antwan McKnight, of Lake City. No arrests have been made in that deadly shooting.
Lake City police were also called earlier that day to a shooting on Deep River and Moore streets. One man was shot in the leg in that case. Jacory Shay John Davis was arrested and charged with attempted murder and use of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with this incident.
On Christmas Eve, a shooting on Independence Avenue claimed the life of 25-year-old Akii McFadden, authorities said.
Law enforcement have indicated the recent violence is gang related.
