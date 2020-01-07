Myrtle Beach implements Downtown Development Office to transform parts of the city

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach announced Tuesday a new office known as the Downtown Development Office.
The Downtown Development Office is essentially taking the place of the Myrtle Beach Downtown Redevelopment Corporation, which disbanded last year.
The MBDRC was its own private 501(c)(3), but the Downtown Development Office is part of the city, meaning those who work for it are city employees, unlike the employees of the MBDRC.
The Downtown Development Office will move forward with the implementation of the master plan for the downtown area, which includes revitalizing it by introducing an Arts and Innovation District at Nance Plaza.
“Hopefully as things evolve, this office will evolve, and we’ll see where it goes,” Lauren Clever, the director of the Downtown Development Office, said.
Clever said a lot is planned for downtown Myrtle Beach in the future.
“The brewery has been an announcement and hopefully that sale will close sometime this month,” she said. “The performing arts theater is in its schematic design, so there’s going to be a lot happening in 2020.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she is eager for the future with the Downtown Development Office now in place.
She issued this statement on the office:
“2020 is going to be an exciting year for downtown. Having the Downtown Development Office working with Council and Management to ensure the continued implementation of our Master Plan is crucial to its success. We have a great team working cohesively and that will result in much success for our downtown area, our businesses and our residents.”
Clever said the community will play a vital role in the Downtown Development Office.
“I think the community is important, especially with plans such as this, because this is the community’s plan,” Clever said. “It is something that the community hopefully will love.”
The Downtown Development Office started the implementation of phase two of the master plan this month.
