Horry County police investigating after man shot in leg in Conway area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the leg over the weekend in the Conway area.
Horry County police were called Sunday morning to a home on Blain Lane in reference to a shooting.
A police report shows the victim woke up a woman inside the home and said that he had been shot and needed to be taken to the hospital.
Officers interviewed the victim and the woman, but the police report shows that information was very limited.
It’s not clear what may have led up to the shooting.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
