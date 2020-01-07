Help the Darlington County School District name two new schools

Help the Darlington County School District name two new schools
The Darlington County School District is seeking the public’s feedback in an effort to name two new schools. (Source: Darlington County School District)
By WMBF News Staff | January 7, 2020 at 11:36 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 11:36 AM

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District is seeking the public’s feedback in an effort to name two new schools.

The new schools will be in the Lamar and Hartsville areas.

The Harstville area choices include:

  • Bay Road Elementary
  • Hartsville Elementary
  • New Heights Elementary
  • South Hartsville Elementary
  • Unity Elementary

Click here to place your vote.

The Lamar area choices include:

  • Lamar Elementary
  • Lamar-Spaulding Elementary
  • Lamar Community Elementary

Click here to place your vote.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.