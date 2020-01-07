Help the Darlington County School District name two new schools

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Darlington County School District is seeking the public’s feedback in an effort to name two new schools.
The new schools will be in the Lamar and Hartsville areas.
The Harstville area choices include:
- Bay Road Elementary
- Hartsville Elementary
- New Heights Elementary
- South Hartsville Elementary
- Unity Elementary
The Lamar area choices include:
- Lamar Elementary
- Lamar-Spaulding Elementary
- Lamar Community Elementary
