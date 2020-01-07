FIRST ALERT: Brief cool down ahead of Spring-like weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Temperatures will cool slightly through mid-week before a big warm up arrives by the weekend.
A cold front has pushed off shore this afternoon and will allow cooler temperatures to settle into the region. With mostly clear skies and diminishing winds, temperatures tonight will drop into the middle to upper 30s inland and upper 30s to near 40 across the beaches.
Wednesday and Thursday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures fairly close to normal for this time of the year. Afternoon readings will climb into the middle and upper 50s with overnight temperatures once again dropping into the 30s to near 40.
Milder weather will start to arrive on Friday as afternoon temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60s.
Starting Saturday and lasting into early next week, a prolonged period of unusually mild weather will develop. The weekend will feature temperatures that soar into the lower to middle 70s and overnight temperatures that only drop into the 60s.
While the weather will be mild, it will also be unsettled at times as moisture accompanies the increasing warmth. Skies will be mostly cloudy at times from Friday through early next week. A few sprinkles will be possible on Friday with a slightly better chance of mainly light showers at times on Saturday and Sunday. The risk of showers will continue into early next week.
The same weather pattern that delivers the warm and moist weather for the weekend will also be responsible for bouts of sea fog at times as warm and humid air passes over the cool ocean water.
