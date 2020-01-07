FIRST ALERT: Breezy with a few showers today, looking ahead to warmer weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's another cool start as you are stepping out the door with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. As we head throughout today, we will begin to watch a weak front move in from the northwest, bringing a few shower chances later in the day.
Temperatures this afternoon will reach the lower 60s before the rain chances move through. The best rain chances look to be northwest in Florence and the Pee Dee but will remain scattered.
By the time the cold front works into the Grand Strand, the shower coverage will be lighter and a couple of downpours will be possible. A lot of locations will remain dry, especially here in Myrtle Beach with only a 20% chance of rain this afternoon.
If you don't see the rain today, you still will experience the breezy winds along the front. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph cannot be ruled out today, especially along the front this afternoon. Those breezy winds will filter in the cold northwest winds behind the front and allow our temperatures to drop behind the cold front.
As you wake up on Wednesday, you'll notice a colder start for many. Wednesday and Thursday morning will feature the 30s with some patchy frost possible. Despite sunny skies, afternoon highs will only top out in the upper 50s.
As we head into the weekend, a big warm up arrives by Friday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, which is nearly 20° above-average for this time of year.
Clouds will filter back in this weekend but the latest model guidance keeps the best chance of rain out of our area until early next week. A few showers will be around for the weekend but a washout is not expected.
