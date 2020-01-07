Building product company to bring new facility, jobs to Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A new company announced on Tuesday that it will bring its operations to Dillon County, along with 30 new jobs.
Huber Engineered Woods LLC is a leading manufacturer of specialty building products. The company is a leader in specialty engineered wood building materials and the creator of AdvanTech® subflooring and ZIP System® sheathing products.
“This $30 million investment by Huber Engineered Woods LLC in Dillon County will change the lives of South Carolinians, and for that, we couldn’t be more grateful. We wish Huber Engineered Woods LLC all the best on their new endeavors, and I look forward to watching them succeed for years to come,” said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
The facility will treat paper materials used in ZIP System sheathing and will also supply a critical component of the ZIP System panel manufacturing process.
“Huber Engineered Woods LLC will make a huge impact on the economy in Dillon County with this investment. We are excited they have chosen our great state and community to locate their new facility,” said Dillon County Council Chairman Stevie Grice.
The company’s new 109,200-square foot facility will be located at 250 Harllees Bridge Road in Dillon. It’s expected to be open and operating by late 2020.
Dillon County was awarded a $40,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Dillon County a $400,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.