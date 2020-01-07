Bond hearing set for suspect in shooting death of Florence airport officer

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set to take place Tuesday morning for the man arrested in connection to the Sunday morning shooting that left a Florence Regional Airport officer dead.
Authorities arrested 37-year-old James Edward Bell on Sunday following the shooting.
Online records show Bell was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Monday morning on charges of murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, was identified as the victim in that shooting. Visitation and funeral arrangements were announced on Monday.
