Bond hearing set for suspect in shooting death of Florence airport officer

James Edward Bell (Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff | January 7, 2020 at 6:44 AM EST - Updated January 7 at 6:44 AM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A bond hearing is set to take place Tuesday morning for the man arrested in connection to the Sunday morning shooting that left a Florence Regional Airport officer dead.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old James Edward Bell on Sunday following the shooting.

Online records show Bell was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Monday morning on charges of murder, armed robbery, discharging a firearm into a vehicle while occupied and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Jackson Ryan Winkeler, 26, of Dillon, was identified as the victim in that shooting. Visitation and funeral arrangements were announced on Monday.

