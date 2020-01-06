HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Water bills in some Carolina Forest neighborhoods could be going down in the future.
It all depends on whether a deal between Grand Strand Sewer and Water and the city of Conway can be reached.
Right now, some homes in the Waterford Plantation, Clear Pond and Myrtle Beach National neighborhoods receive their water services from the city of Conway, but since the homes aren’t located in city limits, the city is allowed to charge them more than what they charge city residents. That’s a result of contracts that were made in the 1970s.
Grand Strand Sewer and Water has made an offer to the city of Conway to take over services for those customers, which, according to GSSW, would result in lower bills.
South Carolina state Rep. Tim McGinnis is hoping to make sure the change happens. He said he has received calls from residents about the issue ever since he took office.
“It’s time we look at this,” McGinnis said.
Residents who live in the Carolina Forest communities that would experience the change are in favor.
“That wouldn’t be bad,” resident Mike Aponte said. “Anything that saves us money.”
It’s up to the city of Conway whether they want to accept GSSW’s offer to take over the services.
McGinnis said the takeover would be rather simple since GSSW already provides sewer services for those same customers.
“The big work that the city is doing is billing,” McGinnis said. “They’re handling the billing, the calls, the maintenance calls, things like that. You’re just paying more based on who’s billing you. It doesn’t seem fair to me, and I hope the city can see it that way too.”
McGinnis is also co-sponsoring a bill that would make it so cities that provide water for people outside their city limits can’t charge more than what they charge city residents. He said similar situations are also happening in other parts of the state.
There’s no timeline for when the change could happen if approved by Conway city leaders. It’s also unclear exactly how much the water bills would go down, but GSSW says they definitely would go down some.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.