TRAFFIC ALERT: Repair work to impact multiple roads across Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Multiple roads in the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee are going to undergo repair work starting Monday.
Bay Road is closed between Blue Heron Boulevard and Freewoods Road until 6 p.m. for drainage work, according to information from Horry County Government. Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht, and Seacoast Academy traffic will need to utilize alternate routes other than directly from S.C. 707.
Roadwork will begin at 8 a.m. each day. Work is scheduled to continue until Friday, Jan. 10, according to officials.
Annual maintenance work on the Barefoot Resort and Golf Swing Bridge is also set to begin Monday.
Officials said the work will take four to six weeks to complete, depending on the weather. The bridge will remain open to traffic, but one lane will be closed most of the time.
Finally, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation are set to begin repair work on the bridge on Interstate 95, which goes over the Great Pee Dee River.
The repairs will require a lane closure on I-95 northbound at mile marker 175 in Florence and Dillon counties.
