SCDMV officials see large turnout at REAL ID mobile office in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A number of people gathered Monday at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, all waiting to get their hands on a South Carolina license that's REAL ID compliant.
Starting in October of this year, South Carolina residents must have a REAL ID in order to board a flight, enter a federal building, or visit a military base.
On Monday, the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles began using a mobile DMV office specifically for people who want to upgrade their license to a REAL ID.
"You had a list of about six or seven different things that you had to bring here. So consequently, they have to go through all of them and make sure they're up to date, I think, considering it's moving," JP Dominique said.
For those who plan to upgrade to a REAL ID, here's a list of what is needed:
-Proof of identity like a birth certificate or a passport
-Proof of Social Security number
-Two proofs of address
-Proof of all legal name changes
The mobile office will next make stops in the Pee Dee. Click here for more.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.