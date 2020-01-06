SCDMV kick starts statewide REAL ID tour with mobile offices in Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The new year is almost a week old, and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles wants everyone to get their REAL ID right now before the October deadline.
A statewide mobile offices tour kicks off Monday in the Grand Strand at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Beginning October 2020, S.C. residents will not be able to board a plane, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation with a standard license. The new ID card puts South Carolina in compliance with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law enacted for extra security following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
Residents do not need a REAL ID driver’s license or identification card to do any of the following:
- Drive
- Vote
- Apply for or receive federal benefits for which you’re entitled (Veterans Affairs, Social Security Administration, etc.)
- Enter a federal facility that does not require an ID (i.e. a post office)
- Access a hospital or receive life-saving services
- Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations (serve on a federal jury, testify in federal court, etc.)
The biggest difference is the gold star on the right-hand corner.
The SCDMV Self-contained Hazardous Area Response Kits, SHARKs, will be strategically placed for one day in each county over the next five months.
Kevin Shwedo, the executive director of the SCDMV, said they have three mobile units. One is a Community Activity Response and Emergency Services, or CARES, vehicle. It’s a trailer that replicates a full-on DMV, equipped with five customer service stations. They also have two SHARKs kits, which allows them to create credentials on the fly and produce them in real time.
Shwedo said the goal is to make REAL IDs more accessible and make South Carolinians aware of the requirements.
Another big reason for why they’re starting to push awareness now is because of the increase in wait times as the deadline approaches.
“We’ve got the fastest lines in the country, but the first large gap that you’re gonna see right now is wait lines are going to increase in January because people know that the REAL ID schedule is in 2020,” Shwedo said. "But you’re gonna hit it the same time we’re hitting tax season, when we’ve got, you know, our growth in lines already. The second gap that you’re gonna see is when we hit July, when people hit 90 days before implementation. We expect to see lines of six hours or greater "
If you do purchase your REAL ID at the mobile unit you won’t be walking away with it; it will be mailed to you. It takes around 10 business days to receive the REAL ID in the mail.
To purchase a REAL ID, customers must bring with them all of the following:
· Proof of Identity (Government-issued birth certificate or valid US Passport)
· Proof of Social Security Number (Social security card, 1099, non-1099, W-2)
· Two Proofs of Current, Physical SC Address
· Proof of All Legal Name Changes
And some of you may be able to purchase a REAL ID online. Shwedo said since November of 2010, they’ve captured all data required for a REAL ID.
He said there are a million people in the state that don’t have to come into a DMV and can get it online. Right now, they’re mailing out post cards to those who qualify.
“I got my ID online. I got a card in the mail and it sounded like it was easier to do online than to come and wait in line at the DMV so I did mine online. The application was very easy and I got my license within a week,” South Carolina resident Brenda Galvin, said.
It costs $25 to get a REAL ID. Once it arrives, it’s valid for up to eight years.
The mobile offices will continue Tuesday at the Marion County Administrative Office, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
Marion County Administrative Office
2523 East Highway 76
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
Dillon Wellness Center
1647 Commerce Drive
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
Florence, exact location TBD
Friday, Jan.10, 2020
Darlington County Library
204 North Main Street
