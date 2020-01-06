Police seek man accused of fraudulently purchasing iPhones from Best Buy

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police are searching for the man accused of obtaining thousands of dollars worth of merchandise by fraudulent means.
The victim, who resides in New Jersey, told officers last month that four iPhone Pro Max cell phones valued at $1,249.99 each were fraudulently purchased at Best Buy on Oak Forest Lane, according to a police report.
Police say the victim provided a receipt from Best Buy to corroborate his claims.
According to the report, the victim believes his AT&T account was compromised by a phone scam.
Myrtle Beach police released a photo of the suspect on their Twitter page over the weekend.
If you have any information on the case, call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19026425. Callers can remain anonymous.
