Lockdown lifted for all Marlboro County schools following serious matter, district officials say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – All schools in Marlboro County were placed on lockdown for a period of time Monday morning as a precaution due to a “serious matter,” according to district officials.
Connie Anderson, spokesperson for the Marlboro County School District, confirmed the lockdown had been lifted shortly after 10 a.m.
An email from Superintendent Dr. Gregory McCord announcing the lockdown said:
“Per direction of the Bennettsville Police Department. A matter of serious nature has occurred and as a precaution, schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice. We have notified parents and will update them when more information becomes available, thank you. “
WMBF News has reached out to the Bennettsville Police Department for more information.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.