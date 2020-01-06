Lake City police investigate shooting after home, vehicle struck

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after bullets struck a home and vehicle Monday morning in Lake City, according to authorities.
Lake City Police Chief Kipp Coker said the reported shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. at Redus Barr and Lassie streets.
No one was injured, according to Coker. He added that multiple shots were fired and bullets hit a home and vehicle.
Police have responded to a number of shootings in Lake City since Christmas Eve, two of which were fatal.
