Florence man sentenced to over two decades in prison on drug, weapon charges

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man will spend over two decades behind bars on drug and weapon charges.
Gregory Bernard Gibson, 44, was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison following his conviction on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, Acting U.S Attorney Lance Crick said in a press release Monday morning.
In July 2018, the Florence County Sheriff’s Office’s Proactive Community Enforcement Team conducted a traffic stop on Gibson’s vehicle after he pulled out in front of a deputy’s unmarked vehicle, failing to yield the right-of-way, evidence showed.
After authorities smelled the odor of marijuana, Gibson’s vehicle was searched. Prosecutors said deputies found “what amounted to a mobile drug distribution center” inside the car.
“There was a loaded, .45 caliber Glock semi-automatic pistol in the center console. Federal law prohibits Gibson from possessing a firearm based on several prior federal and state convictions for drugs and other offenses. Directly behind the center console and in front of a child car seat, deputies found a backpack containing distribution quantities of powder cocaine, crack cocaine, and marijuana; a bottle of a “cutting agent” drug dealers mix with drugs before they are sold to increase the amount the user thinks he is buying; multiple plastic baggies used to package drugs for sale; and a digital scale containing cocaine and marijuana residue,” the release stated.
Prosecutors said deputies also found a large piece of crack cocaine and 300 tablets of methamphetamine.
“This agency has a long and proud history of cooperation with our state and federal law enforcement partners to protect our communities from the scourge of illegal narcotics,” Florence County Sheriff Billy Barnes said. “We deeply appreciate the splendid efforts of the ATF and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to help us remove dangerous criminals from our streets.”
There is no parole in the federal system.
