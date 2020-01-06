FIRST ALERT: Showers Tuesday, more 70° warmth on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a brief dip mid-week, warmer weather looks to make a return.
A weak system arrives Tuesday and helps bring a few showers in late in the day. Not everybody will see the rain but a downpour or two can’t be ruled out through sunset. After another chilly start around 40°, we’ll climb into the lower 60s through Tuesday afternoon.
Sunny skies return Wednesday and Thursday but temperatures take a dip. Mornings start off in the 30s with some patchy frost possible. Despite sunny skies, afternoon highs top out in the upper 50s.
Much warmer weather arrives for the weekend, starting Friday afternoon. Temperatures climb into the lower 70s Saturday and Sunday, nearly 20° above-average for this time of year.
Clouds will filter back in this weekend but the best chance of rain will hold off until early next week. We’ll likely see a few showers around both Saturday and Sunday but we’re not expecting a washout.
