FIRST ALERT: Cold start to the work week, seasonable days ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s a clear and cool start as you are preparing for the new work week and getting the kids ready for school. Make sure the kids have the jacket as they wait for the bus this morning. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 30s to lower 40s this morning with clear skies.
As we head throughout the day, clear skies will continue with seasonable temperatures. Highs today will reach the lower 60s for both Myrtle Beach and Florence. Temperatures will provide for a nice afternoon for those outdoor plans, despite the cold start.
A quick-hitting cold front will bring our next rain chance on Tuesday. The amount of moisture associated with this front is rather low, keeping the rain chances minimal here in the Grand Strand.
An isolated shower is possible tomorrow in Myrtle Beach but there are some slightly better chances ahead of the front as you work northwest toward I-95 and Florence. Regardless, not everyone will see the rainfall on Tuesday.
Cooler air will work back into the forecast briefly for Wednesday and Thursday before our next warming trend arrives. Highs will go from the 50s during the middle of the week to the upper 60s to lower 70s by the weekend. Southerly winds will bring in the warm air but also the next rain chance as well.
That rain chance is something we will watch and fine tune through the rest of the week. While models like rain chances for part of the weekend, the timing difference are still present in the past couple of runs. As we get closer to the weekend, our confidence will increase in what chances will see the better rain chances. Regardless, expect scattered showers and warm temperatures for those weekend plans for now.
