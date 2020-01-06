2 dogs found dead, 39 others ‘significantly malnourished’ at S.C. home, deputies say

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C. (WYFF) - Two dogs were found dead and 39 others were found ‘significantly malnourished’ when investigators went to look into a possible puppy mill Monday morning in Greenville.
Lt. Ryan Flood, with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators were called about 11 a.m. Monday to a home on Dunklin Bridge Road.
Flood said the request was made by animal control after their officers were called to the property regarding the operation of a possible “puppy mill” of caged dogs being used for breeding.
The dogs were described as a wide variety of breeds, significantly malnourished and not being properly cared for, according to Flood.
When investigators arrived on scene, they found 39 dogs that appeared in these conditions and two dogs were dead, Flood said.
Investigators have not made an arrest at this time, however 39 dogs have been seized by animal control and the investigation is ongoing.
