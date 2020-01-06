Crews battle two fires in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – West Florence Fire Rescue crews responded to two fires Sunday.
Around 6 p.m., a fire broke out at American Steel and Recycling on Pecan Street. Photos posted on the West Florence Fire Rescue Facebook page showed heavy smoke and flames at the scene.
There were no immediate reports of injuries. Officials have not released the cause of the blaze.
About three hours later, crews responded to a fire on Fairfield Circle. Officials say two firefighters were injured in the blaze, but they have since been released from the hospital.
Authorities are investigating what may have sparked the fire.
