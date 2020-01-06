Conway man pleads guilty to 2016 robbery where victim was cut several times

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man was sentenced to 15 years in jail after pleading guilty to robbing a 69-year-old woman while armed, according to the solicitor’s office.
A press release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office states 49-year-old Craig Ronnie Bright, of Conway, pleaded guilty on Monday to armed robbery. The case was scheduled to go to trial the week of Jan. 13.
Bright’s charge stemmed from an armed robbery that happened in April 2016 in Conway, according to the prosecution. He took a debit card from the victim, cut her several times, including on her neck, and went to an ATM and withdrew money from her account, the release stated.
The victim has since passed away, the prosecution said.
Judge Steven John sentenced Bright to 15 years in prison as part of a negotiation that recommended a sentence between 10 to 15 years, the release stated. The victim’s family spoke on her behalf before the sentence was imposed.
Bright must serve 85 percent of the sentence before being eligible for parole. He is also currently serving a four-year prison sentence for his parole being revoked in 2017 for a previous unrelated armed robbery charge, the release stated.
