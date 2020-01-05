SC agencies send support after Florence airport officer killed in shooting

According to SLED, Sunday’s incident in Florence County is the first officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2020. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | January 5, 2020 at 1:34 PM EST - Updated January 5 at 1:43 PM

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies from around the state of South Carolina are expressing their support after a Pee Dee officer was killed in the line of duty.

Sunday’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting in the state for 2020.

The flags at the Florence Regional Airport are being lowered to half staff in memory of the slain officer.

Around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, agencies took to social media to express their prayers and condolences.

FLORENCE STRONG 💙 There is little that can ease the pain of losing a loved one, a coworker, a brother or sister in...

Posted by Horry County Police Department on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Our Prayers are with the Florence Regional Airport PD following the loss of one of their Officers this morning who was killed in the line of duty. #ThinRedLine #ThinBlueLine #OneFamily

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue on Sunday, January 5, 2020

As we head into what will certainly be a trying time for our entire area, we ask that you join us as part of...

Posted by Florence County Emergency Management / 911 Central Dispatch on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Our Prayers are with the Florence Regional Airport PD following the loss of one of their Officers this morning who was killed in the line of duty. #ThinBlueLineFamily

Posted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety on Sunday, January 5, 2020

Join us in praying for the Florence Regional Airport Police as well as the officer's family after the horrible tragedy that occurred this morning. #flostrong

Posted by Sardis-Timmonsville Fire Department on Sunday, January 5, 2020

