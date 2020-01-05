SC agencies send support after Florence airport officer killed in shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies from around the state of South Carolina are expressing their support after a Pee Dee officer was killed in the line of duty.
Sunday’s incident was the first officer-involved shooting in the state for 2020.
The flags at the Florence Regional Airport are being lowered to half staff in memory of the slain officer.
Around the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, agencies took to social media to express their prayers and condolences.
