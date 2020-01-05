One injured in shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Officers with the Myrtle Beach Police Department are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday.
Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD says the incident happened in the area of Orange Street and Crimson Street, which is just southeast of the intersection of Robert Grissom Parkway and Mr. Joe White Avenue.
Vest said one person suffered a serious injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Officers say they have not received reports of any other injuries.
MBPD is asking anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.
