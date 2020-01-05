FIRST ALERT: Breezy and cool day ahead, sunshine sticking around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Clear skies behind the cold front have allowed for a cold start this morning as you're preparing for the second half of the weekend. Grab the jacket as you head out the door, no matter what time today. Highs will remain on the cool side with a northwest wind remaining breezy today.
While temperatures will be in the low-mid 50s today, the wind will make it feel cooler this evening. Overnight temperatures will once again drop down into the upper 30s for the start of the work week with clear skies remaining the weather story for Monday.
Our next system does not arrive until Tuesday. After highs return to the 60s, an incoming cold front will bring our next rain chance and cool down. A few clouds and showers will arrive as we head into the late hours on Tuesday. The best chances for rain look to be to our northwest but a few scattered showers are likely in Florence at 30% and a few isolated showers are possible in Myrtle Beach at 20%.
While the rain chances are not widespread, the cooler temperatures behind the weak front will be. Highs will drop down back into the mid 50s for highs on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies. This is average for this time of year both in Florence and in Myrtle Beach.
Once again, another warming trend looks to return with southwesterly winds by the end of the week and into the next weekend. Here’s a look at the temperature trend before our next system brings rain chances Friday and Saturday.
