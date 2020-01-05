Embattled Myrtle Beach rapper arrested Sunday on drug charges

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach man and local recording artist is back behind bars Sunday.
25-year-old Ajay Alston, who goes by the rap name of Ace Xartel, was arrested Sunday on charges possession of crack with intent to distribute, driving with a suspended license and refusal to stop for blue lights.
Alston was charged in connection to a 2017 shooting a Futrell Park in Myrtle Beach, which left his girlfriend and unborn daughter dead. An investigation revealed that another man, 21-year-old Jordan Pyatt “fired multiple rounds towards a group of people indiscriminately.”
According to arrest warrants, Alston shot a victim multiple times, and chased him while shooting him. The report continues to say he then tacked the victim to the ground, and hit him with the butt of a handgun.
Alston was reportedly transferred from J. Reuben Long Detention Center in November of 2017.
Jail records show Alston is still incarcerated as of 3:45 p.m. on Sunday. Alston’s most popular song has over 165,000 views on YouTube.
