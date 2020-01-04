Winter softball tournaments bring millions in revenue to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach sports tourism season is starting off 2020 with a home run.
Beginning Friday through late February, the Grand Park Athletic Complex near Market Common will host a series of adult softball tournaments.
Officials and players have said the mild temperatures and the state-of-the-art facilities in Myrtle Beach are what separate the city from other sports tourism destinations.
“Top notch facility," began player Monte Harris, who traveled from New Jersey to compete in this weekend’s USSSA Winter World Championships. "Definitely top of the line. I’ve been down here a few times, coaching and playing, and it’s certainly the best in the area.”
The USSSA Winter World Championships will bring in 89 teams and close to 1,500 adult softball players, who all need places to eat and stay.
“All these teams this weekend are from out of town. They’ve traveled in and made a weekend of it with their buddies. And from this weekend through February we’ll work with four different affiliations to host their world series. And each one of these weekends in and of its self is a big deal," said Myrtle Beach Sports Tourism Director Timothy Huber.
Officials estimate that the stretch of tournaments will bring in $2 million in revenue for Myrtle Beach.
