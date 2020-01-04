MBPD: Pedestrian struck by car on Hwy 17 Saturday suffers ‘serious injuries’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person is still in the hospital Saturday after a car vs. pedestrian crash Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach police say a car traveling on Hwy 17 bypass near 79th Avenue North sometime before 8 a.m. struck a pedestrian causing ‘serious injuries.’ The department issued a traffic warning via Twitter, asking drivers to avoid the area.
The scene has since been cleared however the wreck is still under investigation by the MBPD Traffic Unit. Official say they anticipate more information being released shortly.
WMBF News will continue to update this developing story as more information is made available.
