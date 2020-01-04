Longs man arrested, charged with murder in connection to Freemont area shooting

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A suspect is behind bars Saturday after police say he was connected to a deadly shooting in the Freemont area.
Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison, 20, of Longs, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and other gun charges after an investigation determined he shot two people with ‘malice.'
Horry County Police say the incident happened on Jan. 3, 2020, around 4 a.m., on the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. Officials believe Harrison was inside a vehicle before shooting two people, killing one and sending the other to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Harrison remains in custody at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
