Darlington County sheriff requests SLED investigation into inmate death

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Darlington County inmate died Friday after being taken to a local hospital, the sheriff’s office said.
Lt. Robby Kilgo said the female inmate at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center had a medical episode and was taken to the hospital where she later died.
Kilgo said the inmate was being held on charges of felony driving under the influence resulting in death and reckless homicide.
Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate the death.
