Authorities search for suspects connected to string of dollar store robberies in Pee Dee

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Timmonsville police officers are trying to track down two people are behind a string of robberies, targeting dollar stores in the Pee Dee.
Chief Billy Brown said on Friday night, two people robbed the Dollar General off McIver Road in Darlington.
Brown said after that robbery, investigators believe the same people robbed the Family Dollar on East Smith Street in Timmonsville. He said no one was hurt in the robbery.
Brown added that the Dollar General on East Smith Street was robbed a few days ago, and investigators believe the same two people are behind that crime. No one was hurt in the Dollar General robbery.
Timmonsville is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest in the cases. If you have any information, call the Timmonsville Police Department at 843-346-7212.
