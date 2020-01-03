WestJet Airlines ends service at MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – WestJet Airlines has terminated service at the Myrtle Beach International Airport and will not return for the 2020 season, MYR spokesperson Kirk Lovell said Friday morning.
WestJet Airlines has been operating seasonal flights at MYR since 2013.
In 2017, WestJet Airlines announced they were ending service at MYR, but Lovell said the airline reversed the decision.
“WestJet’s non-stop air service to the Myrtle Beach International Airport was convenient and reduced travel time. However, WestJet passengers can still get to the destination by flying on its partner airline Delta Air Lines,” Lovell said.
Passengers can also connect over one of the hubs served by other carriers at MYR, according to Lovell. He added WestJet Airlines transported over 35,000 people to the Grand Strand during their run at MYR.
