Warrant: Drunken dad charged after leaving 10-year-old home alone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who Myrtle Beach police described as “highly intoxicated” was arrested New Year’s Day for reportedly leaving his 10-year-old son home alone.
Allen Jack Rust, 42, is facing charges of child neglect, public intoxication and defrauding a hotel or restaurant.
On Wednesday, police responded to Pop’s Place at 511 S. Kings Highway where Rust was placed under arrest for “unrelated charges,” according to an arrest warrant. Shortly after, Rust allegedly told authorities he left his child home alone.
Rust was described as “very uncooperative” and “highly intoxicated,” refusing to tell authorities where the child was located, according to the arrest warrant. Police say they later found the 10-year-old and confirmed he was at the home without parental supervision.
Online records show Rust is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $5,618 bond.
