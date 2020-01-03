2 wanted for questioning in Circle K armed robbery in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are searching for two people connected to an armed robbery at a gas station.
Officers were called around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning to the Circle K on South Cashua Drive.
Investigators discovered that two people came into the store and demanded money from the employees. The Florence Police Department released surveillance pictures on Friday of the two men with what appears to be shirts covering their head and face.
They said one of the robbers was armed with a gun.
The two left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
Anyone with information on the case or the identities of those involved is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.
