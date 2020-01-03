Train derailment in Hartsville forces street closure until Tuesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A street in Hartsville will be closed all weekend due to a train derailment.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said a few freight cars derailed early Friday morning. He said that there were no reported injuries.
The city of Hartsville announced that Swift Creek Road will remain blocked at the train tracks until Tuesday while crews clear the scene.
The city told drivers to avoid the area and taken alternate routes around the mess.
It’s not clear what caused the derailment.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.