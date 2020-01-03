Train derailment in Hartsville forces street closure until Tuesday

A street in Hartsville will be closed until Tuesday after a train derailed on Friday. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | January 3, 2020 at 4:49 PM EST - Updated January 3 at 5:37 PM

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A street in Hartsville will be closed all weekend due to a train derailment.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Lt. Robby Kilgo said a few freight cars derailed early Friday morning. He said that there were no reported injuries.

The city of Hartsville announced that Swift Creek Road will remain blocked at the train tracks until Tuesday while crews clear the scene.

Swift Creek Road will remained blocked at the train tracks until Tuesday, January 7th. Please plan your commute accordingly in the coming days. Thank you for your cooperation.

Posted by City of Hartsville, SC, Government on Friday, January 3, 2020

The city told drivers to avoid the area and taken alternate routes around the mess.

It’s not clear what caused the derailment.

