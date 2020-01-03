Sheriff’s office: Victim in Christmas Day robbery, shooting dies

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County man has died after deputies said he was shot during a robbery on Christmas Day.
The sheriff’s office announced that 54-year-old Richard Gilchrist of St. Pauls died from injuries on Friday.
Deputies were called Christmas night to the 500 block of Avery Road for a robbery and shooting.
Authorities said they found Gilchrist suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to the hospital.
Robeson County Criminal Investigations and Homicide Divisions are investigating the case.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the robbery and shooting is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
