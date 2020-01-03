Robeson County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found burned in vehicle

MAXTON, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office released new details Friday after a body was found inside a burning vehicle on New Year’s Day.
Authorities identified 47-year-old Jimmy Ray Oxendine from Maxton as the victim.
Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of Greely Road, where they made the discovery.
An autopsy and toxicology were performed Friday morning by the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Officer. Preliminary autopsy results show that Oxendine’s death was not caused by a gunshot, stabbing or assault.
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Arson Divisions are continuing to investigate the case as they wait for the toxicology report.
Investigators have done several interviews and obtained surveillance video that traces Oxendine’s location throughout the night and the morning of his death.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.
