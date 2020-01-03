Plans moving forward to build a domestic violence center in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County hasn’t had a domestic violence shelter in nearly eight years, but that could soon change.
Currently, the closest domestic violence shelter is in Georgetown County.
While there are resources for domestic violence victims in Horry County, local advocates believe a shelter is truly needed since nearly 700 domestic violence cases are reported around the Grand Strand each year.
“This doesn’t happen in Greenville or Charleston, it’s almost unheard of to have a county this size and growing not to have a domestic violence center,” said 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
As a state, South Carolina continues to rank near the bottom in the nation when it comes to protecting female victims of domestic violence.
Leaders with the Family Justice Center of Horry and Georgetown County hope to raise more than $1 million in the coming year to build or renovate a new shelter for domestic violence victims in Horry County.
“People aren’t aware there isn’t a domestic violence shelter located in Horry County. There was one their in the past, however, it has since closed, so for several years there’s been no shelter or safe place for our victims to go to,” said Kim Parsons, executive director of Family Justice Center.
Around 60% of those at the shelter in Georgetown County are overflow victims from Horry County.
As a solicitor, Richardson said the shelters play a huge part in helping victims make informed decisions about pressing charges and putting the abusers behind bars.
”There’s a misconception that you can go forward on these charges without the victim. We really need our victims to go forward and make an informed decision,” said Richardson.
North Myrtle Beach Mayor Marilyn Hatley expressed her support for the project and said a concert will take place later this October to help raise funding for the shelter.
“This is greatly needed in our county, and for all the municipalities, it’s our job to set up and protect all the victims,” said Hatley.
Richardson said domestic violence is still a major issue throughout the state and county, but a shelter would be a step in the right direction to protect local victims.
The fundraising process is still in the early stages. Richardson believes a shelter will be in place here in Horry County within the next 12 to 18 months.
