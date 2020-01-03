One sent to hospital after vehicle fire on U.S. 501 in Myrtle Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a vehicle fire Friday morning, according to Horry County Fire Rescue spokesperson Tony Casey.
The fire was in the area of 3632 Waccamaw Boulevard, Casey said. The call came out around 10:25 a.m., he added.
According to Casey, the fire was deemed under control around 11 a.m.
One lane of U.S. 501 beach-bound is currently closed as a result of the fire.
Drivers are encouraged to exercise caution if traveling in the area.
