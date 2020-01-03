One detained after vehicle flees traffic stop with Myrtle Beach police

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody following an attempted traffic stop in Myrtle Beach police, according to authorities.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest said officers were attempting to stop a vehicle that was linked to a wanted person. The driver of that vehicle fled, he added.
Vest said the vehicle was located on Magnolia Lane a short time later and one person was detained in connection with the incident.
A WMBF reporter on scene said officers with ATF labels on their gear were seen, as was a K-9 unit and a tow truck that towed a black Chevy Tahoe.
Vest those with ATF insignia were Myrtle Beach police officers assigned to the local ATF Task Force.
