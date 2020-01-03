New restaurant, CBD shop, boutiques coming to Main Street in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - New restaurants and shops will soon be popping up along North Myrtle Beach’s Main Street.
There are seven new buildings in the works for Shops on Main, which will include restaurants, boutiques and even space for professional offices.
“It’s gonna be more sort of cottage-style buildings, more almost residential looking and there’s gonna be a pedestrian plaza they can walk through,” said Brad Alexander, the owner, developer and builder of Shops on Main.
Alexander said he wants to create opportunities for smaller businesses to come and have a spot along the busy street.
“Small, mom and pop businesses that are looking for a reasonable rent, lease rates and lease options that are gonna allow them to be in business for a long time,” he said
Alexander said some of the businesses coming are Dirty Don’s Oyster Bar, a CBD shop and boutiques, but right now he can’t say the names of the boutiques.
He also said he’s talking with a couple of professional offices and in negotiations with quite a few other businesses.
And when it comes to parking, there will be plenty of options for the area.
“There is parking throughout the plaza, in front of some of the buildings, the main parking area is behind BB&T, we have 200 total parking spaces,” he said.
Alexander said he’s lived here for 25 years and this project is truly special to him.
“We’re really excited about kind of honestly a legacy project for us, for our family," he said. "My boys that live here with me, will get to enjoy for the rest of their lives as they live here in North Myrtle Beach.”
Alexander said the goal for completion is in May of this year. And if you’re interested in leasing one of the locations you can contact them on their website, Shops On Main.
Alexander said right now they have some pre-lease specials through the end of January, with the goal of trying to get leases signed as quickly as possible to have time to do upfits for those coming in.
He said they are pretty much doing upfits at cost to help people get their businesses up and running, so if they sign a lease soon he can design the space and have their upfits completed for them when they open their doors.
