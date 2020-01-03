Man suffers ‘severe traumatic injuries’ in N.C. workplace accident, police chief says

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) – A man was flown to the hospital after being involved in a workplace accident Friday afternoon in Fairmont.
Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said his department was notified around noon about an accident involving a piece of machinery at 805 South Main Street.
He said the man was driven to the police department, where officers assisted him until EMS arrived.
Edwards said the man suffered “severe traumatic injuries to his right arm,” but couldn’t say how it happened.
The man was airlifted to a hospital. His condition isn’t known at this time.
Edwards said the investigation has been turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.