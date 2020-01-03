Lake City police to address recent shootings in city

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lake City police are scheduled to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the recent shootings in the city.
The press conference is set to start at 4 p.m. at the Lake City Police Department. It can be watched live on WMBF News both on air and online.
On Thursday, police responded to two shootings in Lake City, one of which turned deadly.
Officers were called around 6 p.m. Jan. 2 to the area of Rae and Lassie streets. According to authorities, one man was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds and later died. The Florence County coroner identified the victim as 21-year-old Antwan McKnight, of Lake City.
Lake City police were also called earlier in the day to a shooting on Deep River and Moore streets. One man was shot in the leg in that case.
More than a week earlier, on Christmas Eve, a shooting on Independence Avenue claimed the life of 25-year-old Akii McFadden, authorities said.
