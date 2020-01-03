Horry County woman dragged out of shower, pistol-whipped during home invasion

“I was in the shower,” Leavitt said. “I was getting ready to take my husband’s coworkers to work, and all of a sudden, the shower ripped open, and somebody was standing there with a gun, drug me out of the shower and down the stairs, and kept asking me where’s something, and I couldn’t understand what they were talking about. I said, ‘What are you looking for? What do you want?’ And kept hitting me in the head with a gun, and every time they’d hit me, I’d fall back down again.”