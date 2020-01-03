Horry County woman dragged out of shower, pistol-whipped during home invasion

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Horry County woman is recovering after being pistol-whipped in the back of the head four times during a home invasion Saturday morning.
The Horry County Police Department announced on Friday it has two people in custody in connection with the home invasion, which happened on Franks Lane in the Conway area.
Police said two people forced their way into a home and shot a man. That man then stabbed one of the intruders, who police identified as 27-year-old Davonte Shepard.
Police said the two men then forced their way into another home, where they assaulted two other people.
One of the victims is Lisa Levitt, who recently moved to the area from Connecticut. She said one of the men pistol-whipped her in the back of the head four times.
“I was in the shower,” Leavitt said. “I was getting ready to take my husband’s coworkers to work, and all of a sudden, the shower ripped open, and somebody was standing there with a gun, drug me out of the shower and down the stairs, and kept asking me where’s something, and I couldn’t understand what they were talking about. I said, ‘What are you looking for? What do you want?’ And kept hitting me in the head with a gun, and every time they’d hit me, I’d fall back down again.”
Leavitt said she can still hardly believe what happened.
“Very scary,” she said. “To look into the face of the gun. Having it pointed at me.”
The back of her head still has lumps from the attack, and her neck and back are sore since the intruders threw her to the ground and shoved her down the stairs. The incident has her on high alert, and even her dogs are still frightened.
“They were scared,” she said. “They’re still scared. Every time they hear something. Bark bark bark. And that makes me get up and go look out the window. Check the door handle. Check the locks. Check the locks on the windows.”
Even though she knows the two men officials believe are responsible are now in police custody, she’s still nervous.
“I don’t know if they’re in any kind of gang,” she said. “If they’re affiliated with anybody. If there’s going to be any kind of retaliation.”
Authorities said the man who was shot during the first home invasion is expected to be OK.
