Horry County Fire Rescue prepares for 2020 after busy 2019

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue responded to more calls than ever before in 2019.
Officials said they received more than 63,000 calls in 2019, which is about 1,500 more than they took in 2018.
As Horry County continues to grow, fire officials expect another busy year in 2020, and they’re preparing for it.
“In 2020, we’re going to have more career firefighter EMTs than we’ve ever had before,” HCFR spokesperson Tony Casey said. “We have a class of approximately 45 to 50 people starting, and we’re going to be at the highest level of staff we’ve ever had.”
Casey said staff isn’t the only thing they’re ramping up for in 2020. Fire station upgrades are also on the way.
“We have one that we’re working on right now, that’s station 13,” he said. “The land has been purchased, so we’re going to revamp that station so it’s going to be a big career station that’ll help serve the Longs community.”
As more and more people move to Horry County every day, Horry County Fire Rescue is hoping to be ready for whatever comes their way this year.
“The county’s growing in population and call volume,” Casey said. “So there are a lot more emergencies than there have been in the past. We expect more growth, and we expect to be prepared for that.”
