HCSO: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing important documents

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - With the calendar turning to 2020, officials said one big mistake could lead to residents getting scammed.
The Horry County Sheriff's Office is sharing a helpful tip, saying that a person who signs any documents this year should use the full year.
So, instead of writing simply 20, the person should write 2020.
Officials said scammers could easily change the year of documents if the full year is not written out.
They could also try to cash in old checks or even establish debts in a person’s name.
The HCSO added that writing out the full year instead of using numbers can also be helpful.
