Florence County authorities conducting homicide investigation after body found in car at athletic park

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office are conducting a homicide investigation after a body was found in a car in late December, according to authorities.
A press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office states deputies were called for a report of a suspicious vehicle at the Greenwood Athletic Park in Florence in the early-morning hours of Dec. 29, 2019.
When they arrived, deputies said they found one person in the vehicle who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. The coroner was called and pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the release states.
Authorities said the case is being investigated as a homicide.
Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy be performed at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The victim’s name has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FCSO at (843) 665-2121, ext. 498, or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at (888) CRIME-SC.
