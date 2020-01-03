FIRST ALERT: Wet and windy start to the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A strong cold front will deliver a period of wet and windy weather followed by clearing skies and much cooler temperatures.
As expected, temperatures soared to record levels Friday afternoon with Florence shattering the old record of 76 degrees with a new afternoon temperature of 79.
The mild weather will continue through the night as gusty southerly winds continue to push warm and humid air into the Carolinas. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the middle 60s.
As a strong cold front moves closer to the region early Saturday morning, a band of showers with embedded downpours will move across the region. The showers will arrive across the Pee Dee just before sunrise and then push into the Grand Strand through the morning hours on Saturday. The showers will also be accompanied by gusty winds as high as 25 to 35 mph at times.
The showers will taper off by midday Saturday with some peeks of sun and gusty winds likely through the afternoon. A stray shower or two will remain possible as temperatures hold steady in the upper 60s.
The cold front will push off shore by sunset on Saturday and will be accompanied by another round of wind gusts to 30 mph as the colder temperatures start to arrive.
By Sunday morning, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40 and only climb into the lower 50s with sunny skies on Sunday afternoon.
