Clerk fights back during attempted robbery at North Myrtle Beach pizza restaurant

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for a person who tried to rob a pizza restaurant on New Year’s Day in North Myrtle Beach.
Authorities said the attempted robber went into Andy’s Pizza on 33rd Avenue South and tried to steal money from the register.
They said when the clerk fought back, the person ran out of the store and headed toward the town of Atlantic Beach.
Anyone who may recognize the person or come in contact with them is asked to call North Myrtle Beach police at 843-280-5511 or reach out to their Tip Line at 843-447-9376.
